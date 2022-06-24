Local organization offers resources for pregnant women

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision to reverse Roe vs. Wade, agencies like the Center for Pregnancy Choices in Meridian are available to assist pregnant women.

All services at the center are free and range from pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, counseling, supplies for babies and much more.

Executive director, Sara Smith, wants women to know that they have resources.

“We want them to you know that no matter what they are feeling or whether they are afraid, overwhelmed or not sure who they can turn to, that there’s always a person here at the Center for Pregnancy Choices here in Meridian who will walk side by side with them and help them to make their decisions, help them find really safe and supportive connections in our community,” said Smith.

The Center for Pregnancy Choices is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on the resources they offer, you may visit Center for Pregnancy Choices website.

