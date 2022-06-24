Locals react to Roe v. Wade ruling

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade has people talking. Some people in Meridian shared their reactions Friday.

The people who spoke with News 11 were in favor of the court’s action.

One woman said she’s happy that the decision will be left to the states to decide.

“I think it’s a wonderful thing that the federal government is no longer involved with this decision. They should have never been involved with it. I am happy that it has gone to the states to make that decision, whether it’s legal or illegal in that state that you reside in. If you find that it is illegal in your state, please go and find a state where it is legal, if you choose to do this,” said Janis Baehr.

Another woman said she been waiting for this day.

“I think it’s time for it to be reversed. And if we think of, you know, what the Bible says, that you know ‘thou shall not kill’. To change the name from a baby to a fetus, that doesn’t change the fact that it’s still a person, because this is what man is saying,” said Jinnell Miller.

News 11 spoke with some others who said they don’t agree with the Supreme Court ruling but did not want to voice their opinions on camera.

