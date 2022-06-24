Advertisement

Locals react to Roe v. Wade ruling

By Nicholas Brooks
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade has people talking. Some people in Meridian shared their reactions Friday.

The people who spoke with News 11 were in favor of the court’s action.

One woman said she’s happy that the decision will be left to the states to decide.

“I think it’s a wonderful thing that the federal government is no longer involved with this decision. They should have never been involved with it. I am happy that it has gone to the states to make that decision, whether it’s legal or illegal in that state that you reside in. If you find that it is illegal in your state, please go and find a state where it is legal, if you choose to do this,” said Janis Baehr.

Another woman said she been waiting for this day.

“I think it’s time for it to be reversed. And if we think of, you know, what the Bible says, that you know ‘thou shall not kill’. To change the name from a baby to a fetus, that doesn’t change the fact that it’s still a person, because this is what man is saying,” said Jinnell Miller.

News 11 spoke with some others who said they don’t agree with the Supreme Court ruling but did not want to voice their opinions on camera.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgan and Houston sentenced in Lauderdale County embezzlement cases.
Former county employees sentenced in embezzlement cases
A person of interest is in custody after a shooting that took place Tuesday in Philadelphia.
One person arrested after Philadelphia shooting
A mother, father, and their 4-year-old son all died when their vehicle rolled over an...
Boy, 11, sole survivor of crash that killed family on way home from summer vacation
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 23, 2022
Juul accounts for nearly 50% of the U.S. e-cigarette market.
FDA orders all Juul electronic cigarettes removed from US market

Latest News

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has filed an emergency motion to dissolve a preliminary...
Court lifts injunction on state abortion law
Protestors in Jackson, Miss.
Senator Rod Hickman reacts to Roe v. Wade being overturned
The FDA said Thursday that Juul must stop selling its vaping device and its tobacco and menthol...
Juul can keep selling e-cigarettes as court blocks FDA ban
Crews will be placing fiber internet cables across the interstate between the Toomsuba (Exit...
Intermittent closures planned for I-20/59 in Meridian