Mrs. Corine S. Cummings

Graveside services for Mrs. Corine Sanderford Cummings will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at Jones Chapel Church of God Cemetery with Brother Clay Chancellor officiating. Interment will immediately follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Cummings, age 90, of DeKalb, Mississippi died on Friday, June 24, 2022 at John C. Stennis Hospital in DeKalb.

Corine was born on September 22, 1931 to Samuel and Ada McDaniel Sanderford. She was a hardworking, dedicated person, who always went out of her way to lend a helping hand. Over the years, she filled various roles, such as being a caretaker for several family members. She enjoyed cooking and sewing. Mrs. Cummings was a devout Christian.

Survivors include her stepson, Bobby Cummings; step-grandsons, B.J. Cummings (Katie) and Steve Cummings; three great-grandchildren; sister, Jean S. Fulton; sister-in-law, Martha Sanderford; nieces, Marian S. Mattox (Junior), Margaret Carter (Butch), and Melissa Kelly (Doug); and numerous other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Cummings; two infant children, a stepson, Steve Cummings; her brother, Andy M. Sanderford; her brother-in-law, Russel Fulton; and her special nephew and caretaker, Tommy Galyean.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in memory of Mrs. Cummings be made either to Jones Chapel Church of God Cemetery Fund (jccog.com) or to The Gideons International (gideons.org).

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

There will be no visitation prior to the graveside services.

