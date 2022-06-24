Richie McAlister shares stories from his dad’s baseball journey at Ole Miss

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Former Meridian baseball player, Richie McAlister, has been cheering on the Ole Miss Rebels, forever.

“Hotty toddy gosh almighty! Go Rebels!” said McAlister.

After McAlister finished his career at Meridian, with a 1971 state championship, he went on to play at Louisiana Tech. Then he played for a minor league team associated with the Boston Red Sox. He did go on to get his doctorate at Ole Miss but his love for Rebels baseball comes from his dad.

McAlister said, “Remembering those days, is special. It truly is.”

His father, Dick McAlister, was on the 1938 and 1939 team at Ole Miss. At that time only two players were given scholarships and Dick was one of those players on a full ride playing on the old field with chain linked fence.

“Ole miss has a special place in my heart,” said McAlister. “Not only for my dad. I mean he use to listen to Stan Torgerson on the transistor radio up to his ear and all the time and it was just a special time.”

It’s been a few years since Richie McAlister was on the baseball field. But as he watches the game now, he still has his catcher mindset.

“Well you know you sit there and after you play you know the inner game you know and you sit there and you see one of these batters come up and you think, think fast ball right here in this situation,” said McAlister.

As Ole Miss is preparing for their first championship series in program history, Mr. McAlister is thinking of his dad a lot during this world series run. But he knows he is looking down cheering on the rebels in Omaha.

“Oh it’s not question about it,” said McAlister.

Ole Miss will play Oklahoma in the championship series at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

