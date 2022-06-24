Advertisement

Richie McAlister shares stories from his dad’s baseball journey at Ole Miss

Richie McAlister shares his dad's memories of the Ole Miss Rebels.
Richie McAlister shares his dad's memories of the Ole Miss Rebels.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Former Meridian baseball player, Richie McAlister, has been cheering on the Ole Miss Rebels, forever.

“Hotty toddy gosh almighty! Go Rebels!” said McAlister.

After McAlister finished his career at Meridian, with a 1971 state championship, he went on to play at Louisiana Tech. Then he played for a minor league team associated with the Boston Red Sox. He did go on to get his doctorate at Ole Miss but his love for Rebels baseball comes from his dad.

McAlister said, “Remembering those days, is special. It truly is.”

His father, Dick McAlister, was on the 1938 and 1939 team at Ole Miss. At that time only two players were given scholarships and Dick was one of those players on a full ride playing on the old field with chain linked fence.

“Ole miss has a special place in my heart,” said McAlister. “Not only for my dad. I mean he use to listen to Stan Torgerson on the transistor radio up to his ear and all the time and it was just a special time.”

It’s been a few years since Richie McAlister was on the baseball field. But as he watches the game now, he still has his catcher mindset.

“Well you know you sit there and after you play you know the inner game you know and you sit there and you see one of these batters come up and you think, think fast ball right here in this situation,” said McAlister.

As Ole Miss is preparing for their first championship series in program history, Mr. McAlister is thinking of his dad a lot during this world series run. But he knows he is looking down cheering on the rebels in Omaha.

“Oh it’s not question about it,” said McAlister.

Ole Miss will play Oklahoma in the championship series at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgan and Houston sentenced in Lauderdale County embezzlement cases.
Former county employees sentenced in embezzlement cases
Sela Ward Parkway
Meridian City Council declares state of emergency to sewer line on Sela Ward Parkway
Former Newton County Academy baseball player, Kemp Alderman, is playing with an extra purpose...
From small town Decatur, MS to the Greatest Show on Dirt, Kemp Alderman’s journey to Omaha is extra special
A mother, father, and their 4-year-old son all died when their vehicle rolled over an...
Boy, 11, sole survivor of crash that killed family on way home from summer vacation
Kelvin DeJesus Ephrim, Jr., has been charged with aggravated assault and one count of domestic...
Man charged with domestic violence

Latest News

Eric Plowman (left) and Jim Pittman (right) reflect on their time at Ole Miss as they watch the...
Two former Rebel baseball players are vicariously living through this College World Series run
Arch Manning
Arch Manning commits to Texas
Ole Miss defeats Arkansas, will now head to College World Series Championship
Dylan DeLucia carries the Rebels to advance to the championship series
FILE - Hugh McElhenny is introduced before the inaugural Pro Football Hall of Fame Fan Fest,...
Hall of Fame NFL running back Hugh McElhenny dies at 93