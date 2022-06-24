Runoff election for 3rd Congressional District set for June 28

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - June 28th.

That’s the date Mississippians will find out who will run on the republican ticket in the race for Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District.

The incumbent, Congressman Michael Guest, is facing off against Michael Cassidy, who was the leading vote-getter during the June 7th Primary race.

Cassidy edged out Guest by less than 300 votes.

That outcome came as a surprise to many, but not Cassidy, who believes it’s time for someone else to represent this district in Washington.

“People who didn’t know about me before, they know that we’ve got an America First Message,” said Cassidy.

Cassidy said he never grew up wanting to run for Congress, but there was one thing that sparked his interest to throw his hat in the race.

“One of the big things that made me think about running against Mr. Guest was his vote last May for the January 6th commission, and being the only Republican and thinking man, how is this guy the representative of the third district as a republican,” said Cassidy.

Cassidy is a naval reserve pilot who’s lived in the state for 18 months.

He first came to the Magnolia State when he was on active duty in the military.

If he’s elected, Cassidy said there are a few things he wants to focus on and tackle, including energy independence and voting integrity.

“I think that what we do here in Mississippi should be taken to a wider scale,” said Cassidy. “You got to have voter ID. In the next couple of years, you’re going to have a paper ballot. We don’t have ballot drop boxes. Those are things that for all federal elections, we should have a basic standard of that so that we don’t have to argue about any election going forward. We should all feel confident about the elections going forward.”

Cassidy said his America First Platform also addresses keeping U.S. dollars in the U.S.

“Giving tens of billions of dollars to Ukraine when people have a difficult time filling up their gas tank, when people have a difficult time getting infant formula, that kind of mindset needs to change,” Cassidy explained. “If we’re going to be spending any of that money, it needs to be on America, if we spend it at all.”

When it comes to spending, there was a 48 trillion-dollar spending plan linked to Cassidy’s name, and it was once listed on his campaign’s website. It’s no longer posted on the website, and Cassidy tells WLBT that was not his plan. He claims it was a misconception.

“That’s not my plan at all,” said Cassidy. That’s a misconception from a draft before I even started campaigning. I never campaigned on that despite the hundreds of thousands of dollars in ads that the swamp, and corporations, and Michael Guest have spent against the campaign. I’m a conservative, and it’s just fake news.”

Cassidy has no political background but said he sees that as an advantage over his opponent.

“I’m not going out there just to be called a Congressman. I’m not there to make friends. I’m there to fight. That’s what I’ve been doing my entire life,” said Cassidy. “We know that our nation has tons of problems, and we know the current crop of politicians will not solve those problems. That’s why I’m running. That’s why I’m a better option than the current status quo.”

WLBT interviewed Congressman Guest on Wednesday, getting his thoughts on the upcoming runoff.

Any registered voter can vote in the June 28th runoff, even if they did not vote in the primary.

If a voter did vote in the primary, they cannot crossover and vote in the other party’s runoff, meaning if you voted for a Republican candidate in the primary, you cannot vote for a Democrat in a runoff, and vice-versa.

