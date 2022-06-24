Senator Rod Hickman reacts to Roe v. Wade being overturned
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The country continues to react to the overturning of Roe v, Wade and Mississippi lawmakers weigh in.
News 11 Spoke with Senator Rod Hickman on his opinion about the Supreme Court Decision to overturn the landmark case. He hopes that Mississippians will fight for a woman’s right to choose. Senator Hickman feels that the Supreme Court has made the wrong choice and overturning the law will not stop women from getting abortions.
Hickman also said that if this decision is permanent then lawmakers have to make sure children have proper health care once they’re born.
