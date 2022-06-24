Senator Rod Hickman reacts to Roe v. Wade being overturned

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The country continues to react to the overturning of Roe v, Wade and Mississippi lawmakers weigh in.

News 11 Spoke with Senator Rod Hickman on his opinion about the Supreme Court Decision to overturn the landmark case. He hopes that Mississippians will fight for a woman’s right to choose. Senator Hickman feels that the Supreme Court has made the wrong choice and overturning the law will not stop women from getting abortions.

“When you’re dealing with abortion, the Court’s opinion doesn’t stop abortion it stops a woman’s access to getting a safe and healthy abortion through the proper means. It stops them from being able to get it through a medical doctor and in a safe way. I think the people who are going to be affected the most are going to be women from rural communities and people or women who are from low socioeconomic environments.”

Hickman also said that if this decision is permanent then lawmakers have to make sure children have proper health care once they’re born.

