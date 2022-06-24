Advertisement

Senator Rod Hickman reacts to Roe v. Wade being overturned

Protestors in Jackson, Miss.
Protestors in Jackson, Miss.(WTOK)
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The country continues to react to the overturning of Roe v, Wade and Mississippi lawmakers weigh in.

News 11 Spoke with Senator Rod Hickman on his opinion about the Supreme Court Decision to overturn the landmark case. He hopes that Mississippians will fight for a woman’s right to choose. Senator Hickman feels that the Supreme Court has made the wrong choice and overturning the law will not stop women from getting abortions.

Hickman also said that if this decision is permanent then lawmakers have to make sure children have proper health care once they’re born.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgan and Houston sentenced in Lauderdale County embezzlement cases.
Former county employees sentenced in embezzlement cases
A person of interest is in custody after a shooting that took place Tuesday in Philadelphia.
One person arrested after Philadelphia shooting
A mother, father, and their 4-year-old son all died when their vehicle rolled over an...
Boy, 11, sole survivor of crash that killed family on way home from summer vacation
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 23, 2022
Juul accounts for nearly 50% of the U.S. e-cigarette market.
FDA orders all Juul electronic cigarettes removed from US market

Latest News

The U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade has people talking. Some people in Meridian shared...
Locals react to Roe v. Wade ruling
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall has filed an emergency motion to dissolve a preliminary...
Court lifts injunction on state abortion law
The FDA said Thursday that Juul must stop selling its vaping device and its tobacco and menthol...
Juul can keep selling e-cigarettes as court blocks FDA ban
Crews will be placing fiber internet cables across the interstate between the Toomsuba (Exit...
Intermittent closures planned for I-20/59 in Meridian