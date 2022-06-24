Two former Rebel baseball players are vicariously living through this College World Series run

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Ole Miss baseball team will be playing for their first College World Series Championship title in program history. While this years team tries to do something no other team has done before, former Rebel baseball players are living through this year’s team and remembering when they were in their shoes.

“The mindset is the same,” said former pitcher Jim Pittman. “You play to win.”

Jim Pittman played for the Rebels from 1971-74 and even played in the 1972 College World Series at the old Rosenblatt stadium.

“They got hot. I mean they started out great but it took them getting hot. Now we, I guess the correlation is we were hot most of the year. But when you get hot it carries over and we were lucky we were hot until we got to Omaha,” said Pittman.

West Lauderdale alumni and former Ole Miss left handed pitcher, Eric Plowman was on the Ole Miss baseball team from 1987-1990.

Even though the game has made some changes since their day, they do see some resemblance to this years pitching squad to how they use to play.

Pittman said, “Well DeLucia is the hot one now so yeah!”

“I was a left handed pitcher and Elliot is a left handed pitcher,” said Plowman. “I really look at him and see myself in him at some point. Not that we ever made it to the College World Series but he’s that gritty kind of guy and I love to watch him pitch.”

Both Pittman and Plowman have a deep love for the Rebels but even more so a love for baseball in the state of Mississippi.

Plowman said, “I did go to Ole Miss and all that but I rooted for Mississippi State as hard as anybody last year. Just because I believe in the state of Mississippi and I would take it even further if Ole Miss could win it this year, Southern Miss could win it next year.”

“It’d be a lot cooler this year than it was last year,” Pittman joked when trying not to praise rival Mississippi State too much.

Ole Miss did beat Arkansas 2-0 to advance to the championship series where they will take on Oklahoma. Even though Plowman and Pittman were not able to win a national title while they were at Ole Miss, getting to watch this team, is a win in it’s own.

“I feel like I would be part of the team. You know what I’m saying? Cause I’ve followed them for the last- since I left there. And we’ve had for the most part good years but they haven’t all be good but I’ve always stuck with them. It just might be one of those things you might not see again. Mississippi state fans saw it last year and hopefully we’ll get to see it this year. So. I’m headed that way if they make it. I may have to sleep in my car but I’m headed that way.”

Ole Miss will play Oklahoma in the championship series at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

