Group resumes public prayer for Meridian

The group started praying publicly after a 5-year-old child was killed in 2021.
By Chase Franks
Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A group of women gathered outside Meridian City Hall Saturday to pray for our city. The group started organizing last year after a 5-year-old child was killed in a drive-by shooting. When Meridian Police Officer Kennis Croom was killed, the group decided to start their public prayers again.

We talked with event organizer Annie Malone.

”When you look around and you see everything going on, we tried politics and all that and none of that seems to be working. So, all we have right now as Christians is prayer and I believe prayer can move mountains. And I believe it can change things that man cannot change. It means a lot to me to come out here and pray every Saturday morning.”

The group will meet every Saturday at 10 a.m. and invites others to join them to pray for our community.

