A great weekend for water activities

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Many of you may be ready for the June heat wave to end. Unfortunately, it looks like we’re taking this extreme heat into the weekend. Saturday will be a great day for water play as highs reach the low 100s...with heat indices ranging from 105-110. The record high in Meridian for Saturday is 101 degrees, and it will surely be challenged (if not broken). Rain relief chances are slim (20%), but rain chances do increase for Sunday ahead of cold front that’ll move into our area.

Highs for Sunday will remain above the average, but the expected scattered PM showers/storms should hinder the highs from reaching the triple digits. However, upper 90s are expected...with heat indices still in the low 100s. Sunday’s cold front will be allowed to cross our area because the blocking Upper High (or heat dome) that has baked us all week will slide well west of our region. Also, with the heat dome moving away, highs won’t be as extreme...especially once we get behind the cold front by Monday. So, next week, highs will return to the seasonable low 90s. Daily scattered showers and storms will also be possible next week.

Tracking the Tropics

We continue to monitor a disturbance southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands in the Atlantic. Reliable forecast models take it into the Caribbean sea by the middle of next week where it could strengthen. Several models have it traveling south across the Caribbean... potentially towards Mexico due to a strong High north of it that could limit its ability to turning north. However, a weaker High could lead to it curving north towards the Gulf.

It’s definitely too early to hang our hats on scenario, but it’s definitely a system to watch. So, stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

