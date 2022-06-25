JCSO: Deputy charged with promoting prostitution

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office say a deputy has been placed on administrative leave after being charged with promoting prostitution in the third degree.

25-year-old Jerrod Moore turned himself in to the Jefferson County Jail on June 24. Moore was assigned to the corrections division of the department when the warrants were issued.

Moore has been released on bond.

