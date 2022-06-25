Advertisement

JCSO: Deputy charged with promoting prostitution

JCSO: Deputy charged with promoting prostitution
JCSO: Deputy charged with promoting prostitution(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office say a deputy has been placed on administrative leave after being charged with promoting prostitution in the third degree.

25-year-old Jerrod Moore turned himself in to the Jefferson County Jail on June 24. Moore was assigned to the corrections division of the department when the warrants were issued.

Moore has been released on bond.

