Silver Alert issued for 77-year-old Alcorn County man

Foye Wade Davis
Foye Wade Davis(MBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
ALCORN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 77-year-old Alcorn County man.

Foye Wade Davis is described as a white man around five feet, seven inches tall, with white hair and brown eyes.

On Wednesday, June 22, Davis was last seen in the 300 block of County Road 343 in Alcorn County, wearing a checked short sleeve shirt, dark blue jeans, and brown New Balanced tennis shoes.

He also had a bridal-colored Boxer dog with a choke chain and metal leash.

Family members say Davis suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding Davis’ whereabouts, contact the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office at (662) 286-5521.

