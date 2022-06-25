State leadership reacts to U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The nearly 50-year-old law allowing abortions is overturned, giving that power to the states. State leaders celebrating or in despair weigh in on the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that originated at the Mississippi State Capitol.

Just mere hours after the U.S. Supreme Court handed down its ruling on Dobbs vs. the Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the bill’s author had a copy of the decision in his hands.

“Wow, it’s amazing,” said Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson.

The Republican was a lawmaker representing Simpson County when he wrote the legislation in 2018, which resulted in a more than 90-page ruling.

“I heard the news come across the radio, and I just had to pull over and stop, just was overwhelmed,” said Gipson. “For me, it is the most important work I’ve ever been associated with in this life, in this world, to protect the lives of the unborn to protect the lives of women.”

House Speaker Philip Gunn (R) held a news conference in the House Chambers following the high court announcement.

“Today, we see the results of that fight, results of that courage. Those individuals who sat in this room back in 2018 and decided they would cast the vote in favor of saving the lives of the unborn,” said Dunn.

Meanwhile, lawmakers who support a woman’s right to choose believe unsafe abortions will return, while the children born from unplanned pregnancies will suffer.

“Usually, the individuals who are so concerned about not having abortions are the ones who will not vote for expansions of Medicaid,” said Rep. Alyce Clarke (D). “The ones who will not vote for family leave and any of the other things that would help individuals who have babies.”

“It particularly concerns me as to whether or not we’re gonna criminalize women who seek abortion either here in back rooms or are we gonna criminalize them for crossing the state to get an abortion,” said Sen. John Horhn.

House Speaker Gunn plans to form the Speakers Commission on the Sanctity of Life to address the next steps in policy making in supporting women and their children.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.