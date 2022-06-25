Advertisement

Summer heat relief

Over the past two weeks, we have seen temperatures above 95 degrees and today was our sixth straight day of hitting a hundred degrees. The summer heat wave has been hitting us hard but do not worry everyone some relief is on the way. Today is going to be the hottest day that we are going to see for a while, and it is also doing to be one of the driest days that we will see.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Updated: 22 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Over the past two weeks, we have seen temperatures above 95 degrees and today was our sixth straight day of hitting a hundred degrees. The summer heat wave has been hitting us hard but do not worry everyone some relief is on the way. Today is going to be the hottest day that we are going to see for a while, and we can’t rule out the chance of a stray shower throughout the evening hours.

After today we will start seeing temperatures in the lower 90s with a chance of showers and thunderstorms almost every day. It is an excellent chance of pace as we have been dealing with that record heat so seeing lower 90s for highs is genuinely nice for us here.

You will want to change out the sunscreen for an umbrella starting tomorrow night as we will have a cold front move into our area.

Tropical update: We continue to monitor a disturbance southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands in the Atlantic. Forecast models take it into the Caribbean Sea by the middle of next week where it could strengthen. Several models have it traveling south across the Caribbean potentially towards Mexico. However, the system could curve north towards the Gulf so we will continue monitoring it as it gets closer to the Caribbean. The probability for the system in the Atlantic has a 60 percent chance to develop in the next five days, and the system in the Gulf of Mexico has a 20 percent chance to develop as it heads to the Texas coast.

Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - June 24th, 2022
Weather - June 23, 2022
