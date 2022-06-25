Yellowhammer Fund to continue work in the midst of Alabama abortion ban

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Elective abortions are now illegal in Alabama, meaning women would have to travel out of state for the procedure.

The Yellowhammer Fund helps women fund and access abortions in the southeast.

Jenice Fountain, the fund’s Family Justice Organizer, says the June 24 ruling that overturned Roe vs. Wade was no surprise.

Even while abortion was legal in the state, Fountain says they were pretty inaccessible, causing many to struggle finding a local clinic to get one performed.

There were only three operating clinics in Alabama.

Already, they were having to help transport women out of state for appointments and Fountain says they will continue to do that now.

“We don’t really get our power from the government,” said Fountain. “We get our power from movements and we’re not stopping any amount of the work. It might look different but it’s not going to end.”

Fountain says moving forward, the organization will be ramping up emergency contraceptive distribution, along with continuing to educate people about where they can go to receive care and helping them get there.

Yellowhammer Fund and Margins: Women Helping Black Women are hosting a rally Saturday at Linn Park from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Fountain says anyone is invited to join.

