ADOC searching for escaped inmate from Decatur

Inmate Walker, William Pervie Escaped
Inmate Walker, William Pervie Escaped(Alabama Department of Corrections)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WBRC) - Inmate William Walker escaped from North Alabama Community Based Facility at approximately 7:35 a.m. on June 26 according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

According to ADOC, Walker is 49 years old, five-foot-nine and 188 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. At the time of his escape he would have been wearing a state uniform of brown pants and a brown shirt.

Walker was arrested in 2003 for manufacturing controlled substances according to ADOC. He was serving a 20-year sentence.

ADOC says if you see the inmate or have information that may lead to his recapture, please contact ADOC at (800) 831-8825.

