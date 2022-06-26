Man accuses fiancée of infidelity, chains her in bedroom, police say

LEESVILLE, La. (KPLC/Gray News) - Police say a Louisiana man chained his fiancée in the bedroom after he accused her of infidelity.

Robert Allen McCrary, 30, is accused of placing an 8 1/2 foot chain around each of the woman’s wrists with padlocks, according to Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft.

Craft said authorities first began investigating disturbance at a residence in Leesville around 5:45 p.m. on June 22. Deputies found McCrary and his father arguing because McCrary had accused his fiancée of infidelity, KPLC reports.

Deputies were able to calm both men down and departed the scene, but Vernon Parish dispatchers notified them that a woman had arrived at the Sheriff’s Office in connection with the disturbance call.

The woman flagged down a driver, who happened to be an off-duty deputy, Craft said. Because the woman had a chain padlocked to her wrists and because of injuries to her face, the deputy brought the woman to the Sheriff’s Office.

The woman told authorities that she is McCrary’s fiancée, and that he continuously accuses her of being unfaithful, Craft said. She said his paranoia led him to chain her, Craft said. She told authorities that she has an infant child and is currently pregnant.

The woman said McCrary chained her to a clothes line that stretched across the bedroom and locked the chain so she could not leave the bedroom, Craft said. McCrary would on occasion walk her out into the yard while holding onto the chain, she told deputies.

The woman said McCrary would examine her and become angry, saying he could smell evidence of another man on her, Craft said.

The woman said she was chained in the bedroom for three days before getting free when McCrary chained her to the kitchen table while he went outside and argued with a neighbor, Craft said.

Craft said the woman had numerous discolorations and bruises on her face and head. She said McCrary slapped and hit her in the face, causing her to strike her face against an air conditioning unit, Craft said.

Deputies returned to the home and arrested McCrary, who said it was the woman’s idea to be kept chained inside of the residence, Craft said.

McCrary was arrested on one count of false imprisonment and one count of domestic abuse battery.

