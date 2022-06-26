Miss Mississippi State wins the crown

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Miss Mississippi 2022 was crowned at the Vicksburg Convention Center Saturday night.

Miss Mississippi State University Emmie Perkins won the title and will now represent the state at the Miss America competition.

The Top 10 were announced shortly after the Miss Mississippi competition began. After competing in Talent and Red Carpet Evening Wear, the judges selected the Top 5. Charity Lockridge, Miss Leaf River Valley, was named the 1st alternate, and Miss Mississippi State University, Emmie Perkins, won the title of Miss Mississippi 2022.

Perkins said, “I’ve worked very hard to be where I am today. I think, ultimately, I’m very passionate about what I do with music for our state of Mississippi. I was born and raised here in Mississippi. I’m an avid lover of the arts. It’s what shaped me into the young woman that I am today. So I’m so excited to spread that to our state. I couldn’t ask for a better platform and a larger platform to do that on.”

Perkins is from Hattiesburg. This is her second year to compete at Miss Mississippi. She won in preliminary Red Carpet Evening Wear Thursday night.

“I use the word authenticity. I have a 16-year-old sister, and, you know, I think she needs a positive role model in her life. I want to be that role model for not only her but every young woman. Every woman here in Mississippi that you know needs inspiration and needs a voice,” Perkins said.

The new Miss Mississippi says she can’t wait for the opportunity to spread the message on the importance of the arts and music.

Perking said, “I go into classrooms very often, and as Miss Mississippi State, it was something that I absolutely love to do. I’ve actually partnered with the Mississippi Department of Education with Lemuel Eubanks, the Arts Director, and we are working on implementing SEAL curriculum that basically takes music and learning in the arts and implements it all in one with mental health as the emphasis as well.”

She will also begin preparations for Miss America.

“I want to shatter stereotypes of our state for the people of our state. I just want to be a voice and a representation and ultimately walk away knowing that that’s what I did. That’ll make me successful”, said Perkins.

The Fourth Alternate to Miss Mississippi was Miss All American City, Kaylin Costello. The Third Alternate was Miss Gulf Coast Katelyn Perry. The Second Alternate was Miss Hattiesburg Vivian O’Neal.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.