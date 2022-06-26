Mississippi Songwriter of the Year Competition wraps up The MAX

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi singers and songwriters got to live their dream at The MAX earlier this evening.

The Mississippi Songwriter of the Year Competition officially wrapped this evening. 15 finalist from all over the state of Mississippi made their way to the Queen City to show off their talent to a panel of well-esteemed judges. The winner of the competition will then have the opportunity to have their song professionally recorded and produced. The contestants were thankful for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and what else it could possibly bring them.

I’m looking forward to more exposure so people can hear my craft and see my true talent. It’s been a passion of mine to perform and sing so it feels like I’m really living the dream right now.

Musicians have a lot of things in common, especially writers and it was nice to be around those folks again.

There was also an afterparty at Brikhaus Bar & Grill and the winner of the competition was able to perform a song.

