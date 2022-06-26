Advertisement

Oak Grove graduate crowned 2022 Miss Mississippi

Emmie Perkins, an Oak Grove High School graduate, was named 2022 Miss Mississippi Saturday night.
Emmie Perkins, an Oak Grove High School graduate, was named 2022 Miss Mississippi Saturday night.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Emmie Perkins, a former Lamar County Junior Miss, was crowned 2022 Miss Mississippi Saturday night.

Perkins, who competed as Miss Mississippi State University this week, won a $10,000 scholarship along with the tiara.

The Oak Grove High School graduate broke into a mixture of smiles and tears after Miss Leaf River Valley Charity Lockridge was announced as first alternate.

Miss Hattiesburg Vivian O’Neal won a $5,000 scholarship as second alternate, while Miss Jones Karsyn Ulmer and Miss Pine Belt McKay Lee Bray were among the top 10 finishers.

Miss Hattiesburg, Vivian O'Neal, was selected second alternate at Saturday night's Miss...
Miss Hattiesburg, Vivian O'Neal, was selected second alternate at Saturday night's Miss Mississippi contest.(Miss Mississippi.com)

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

