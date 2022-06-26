Advertisement

Ole Miss rallies to down Oklahoma, win 1st national baseball championship

Ole Miss fans celebrate ast he Rebels clinch their first national championship in baseball.
Ole Miss fans celebrate ast he Rebels clinch their first national championship in baseball.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WDAM) - Hotty Toddy indeed!

The University of Mississippi pushed across three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to ease past the University of Oklahoma 4-2 Saturday afternoon to win the 2022 College World Series and give the Rebels their first-ever national baseball championship.

Jacob Gonzalez, who had hit a a solo homer un in the sixth inning, hi an RBI-single in the eighth as the Rebels tied the game. Ole Miss then scored its final two runs on wild pitches.

Brandon Johnson struck out all three Sooners he faced in the ninth inning setting off a spring of Rebels from the dugout that ended in a dogpile near the pitching mound at Charles Schwab Field.

Ole Miss led 1-0 Saturday on Gonzalez’ homer before Oklahoma nudged ahead 2-1 in the seventh on Jackson Nicklaus’ bloop single and back-to-back walks that first loaded the bases before forcing the go-ahead run across.

But in the eighth inning, consecutive singles by T.J. McCants, Jacob Bench and Gonzalez tied the game.

Bench and Gonzalez eventually came across on wild pitches by Oklahoma relive Trevin Michael.

The state of Mississippi now has seen college teams win the College World Series in consecutive seasons, with Mississippi State University turning trick in 2021.

