Ole Miss wins game 1 in convincing fashion

NCAA Men's College World Series logo(NCAA)
By Shahji Adam
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA (WTOK) - The Ole Miss Rebels beat Oklahoma 10-3 to win game one of the College World Series finals.

The Rebels came to play and set the tone early as they were in control of this game from start to finish. Ole Miss quickly got on the board after Tim Elko scored and Kemp Alderman was able to get a hit to left field that allowed Kevin Graham to extend their lead to 2-0.

Elko would score again, but this time at bat as he launched a solo home run to give the Rebels a 4-0 lead in the top of the third. Elko would get another homer and became the first player in Ole Miss history to score two home runs in the Men’s College World Series.

Oklahoma did try to get back in this game as they scored two runs in the sixth inning to bring the deficit to 4-2, but TJ McCants put that to an end after he got a two run home run to give the Rebels a 6-2 lead.

Ole Miss then went on a scoring frenzy.

Calvin Harris would keep the party going as he was next up to bat and got a home run of his own now bring the score to 7-2.

Justin Bench stepped up next and he decided that three is Ole Miss’ lucky number as he also got a home run. Back to back to back for the Rebels as they are the first team since 1998 to score three home runs in a row.

Ole Miss took care of business and won game one 10-3. The Rebels are now just one game away from being crowned National Champions for the first time in program history.

Game two is scheduled for Sunday at 2 p.m. Central Time. Be sure to follow WTOK for all the latest updates.

