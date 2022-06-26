Advertisement

Protesters gather in Linn Park to oppose Alabama abortion ban

Over a hundred people gather in Linn Park to protest abortion ban.(WBRC)
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More fallout as people across the country take to the streets to protest the Supreme Court’s decision of overturning Roe v. Wade.

In Birmingham, more than 100 people rallied together at Linn Park on June 25 to show their opposition to the abortion ban in Alabama.

Many said they were angry and they want to see change.

“What the Supreme Court did yesterday was an abomination of our freedom and I’m mad about it,” said Phil Kirk. “I have a daughter that I’m fighting for her rights and the rights of her friends... I fight for everyone’s rights.”

“Abortion has like made some of my friends be able to actually live their lives and become the fully-functioning adults and like productive people that they are today,” said Jessica Nichols.

Abortion is now illegal in our state. The Human Life Protection Act which passed in 2019 is now law.

“We marched three years ago,” said Kirk. “This sign is from three years ago, 2019, and we’re here marching again.”

“I’m standing with women,” said Aysia Walker. “I’m standing with people who have wombs who need the support of us out here protesting.”

Any healthcare professional who performs an abortion can face a Class A Felony. The only exemption to the new law is if the woman is facing a medical emergency.

“I think it’s really important that like we actually have control over our own bodies,” said Nichols.

“I will continue to march until everyone’s freedom is respected,” said Kirk.

Another rally for reproductive rights is happening on June 26 in Birmingham. It’ll start at 10 a.m. at Kelly Ingram Park.

