Say bye to the record heat

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -For the past 2 weeks, we have been dealing with record-setting heat and after dealing with our 6th straight day of 100+ degree heat we are finally getting the cool down we deserve. We will have a frontal boundary move into our area later this evening and that will bring relief to our temperatures and some much-needed rain to our area.

The threat of severe storms is very low and should quickly diminish as the sun sets, but the main threat is heavy rain and strong winds the more north you go in Mississippi. For our area, the timing of the front will be anywhere from 8 pm to midnight so if you have any plans tonight do not forget the umbrella. The great thing about this front isn’t just the rain but the cooler temperatures as we will see highs remaining in the lower 90s for the rest of this week. You will want to trade in the sunscreen as we could also see chances for showers and thunderstorms almost every day this week.

Tropical update: We continue to monitor a disturbance in the Atlantic basin. Forecast models take it into the Caribbean Sea by the middle of the week where it could strengthen. Several models have it traveling south across the Caribbean potentially towards Mexico. However, the system could curve north towards the Gulf so we will continue monitoring it as it gets closer to the Caribbean. The probability for the system in the Atlantic has a 70 percent chance to develop in the next five days, and the system in the Gulf of Mexico has a 20 percent chance to develop as it heads to the Texas coast.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.