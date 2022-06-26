Advertisement

State Games hosts 22 Rifle competition

The State Games of Mississippi held the 22 caliber Rifle competition on Saturday.
By Shahji Adam
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The State Games of Mississippi held the 22 caliber Rifle competition on Saturday.

The two sections of the tournament were the heavy barrel and the light barrel with scope. Here are the winners of the State Games.

Light Barrel (8-13 Male)

Rylee Plemons (Gold) - 194

Light Barrel (41-60)

Jeremy Hopkins (Gold) - 242

Phil Ray (Silver) - 108

Steven Nicholson (Bronze) - 97

Heavy Barrel (20-40 Female)

Emlia Mkeli (Gold) - 242

Heavy Barrel (41-60 Male)

Toni Mkeli (Gold) - 219

Heavy Barrel (61+ Male)

John Howell (Gold) - 143

