State Games hosts 22 Rifle competition
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The State Games of Mississippi held the 22 caliber Rifle competition on Saturday.
The two sections of the tournament were the heavy barrel and the light barrel with scope. Here are the winners of the State Games.
Light Barrel (8-13 Male)
Rylee Plemons (Gold) - 194
Light Barrel (41-60)
Jeremy Hopkins (Gold) - 242
Phil Ray (Silver) - 108
Steven Nicholson (Bronze) - 97
Heavy Barrel (20-40 Female)
Emlia Mkeli (Gold) - 242
Heavy Barrel (41-60 Male)
Toni Mkeli (Gold) - 219
Heavy Barrel (61+ Male)
John Howell (Gold) - 143
