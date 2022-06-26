State Games hosts 22 Rifle competition

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The State Games of Mississippi held the 22 caliber Rifle competition on Saturday.

The two sections of the tournament were the heavy barrel and the light barrel with scope. Here are the winners of the State Games.

Light Barrel (8-13 Male)

Rylee Plemons (Gold) - 194

Light Barrel (41-60)

Jeremy Hopkins (Gold) - 242

Phil Ray (Silver) - 108

Steven Nicholson (Bronze) - 97

Heavy Barrel (20-40 Female)

Emlia Mkeli (Gold) - 242

Heavy Barrel (41-60 Male)

Toni Mkeli (Gold) - 219

Heavy Barrel (61+ Male)

John Howell (Gold) - 143

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.