State Games hosts Cornhole competition

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The cornhole competition returned to the State Games of Mississippi on Saturday.

Players from all over the Magnolia state came together on a hot afternoon to have some fun and compete in individual and team games.

Cornhole as a sports is rising every day and these State Games are a great way to get people into it.

“It’s fun, we got a lot of people showing up and we are just hoping to spread the word about cornhole,” professional cornhole player Trey Hunt said. “Every year, it’s gained more and more people. Starting in October, that’s when our season starts. but it’s growing fast,” he said.

In beginners singles, Dennis Day won. In Competitive Singles, Randey Nickey took first place and in crew cup, Austin Alderman and Trey Hunt won.

