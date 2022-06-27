AG Fitch certifies Mississippi ‘trigger law’

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch Monday published the required certification to Mississippi’s Administrative Bulletin for what is known as the state’s trigger law.

It requires the attorney general to ‘publish her determination (1) that the United States Supreme Court has overruled the decision of Roe v. Wade and (2) that it is reasonably probable that Mississippi’s trigger law would be upheld by the Court as constitutional.’

Fitch called the Supreme Court opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, announced Friday, ‘clear and strong’.

“The Supreme Court very clearly held in Dobbs that the appropriate standard for courts to use for challenges to state abortion laws is rational-basis review. And under that standard, Mississippi’s regulations for the protection of life would be upheld. We argued before the Court in December that it was time to end special rules for abortion cases, and we are pleased that the Court did just that, returning this important issue to the people to decide through the political process.”

Fitch cited pages 77-78 in her statement about the Supreme Court’s ruling: “Under our precedents, rational-basis review is the appropriate standard for … challenges [to state abortion regulations] . … It follows that the States may regulate abortion for legitimate reasons, and when such regulations are challenged under the Constitution, courts cannot ‘substitute their social and economic beliefs for the judgment of legislative bodies.’ … A law regulating abortion, like other health and welfare laws, is entitled to a ‘strong presumption of validity.’ ... It must be sustained if there is a rational basis on which the legislature could have thought that it would serve legitimate state interests. … These legitimate interests include respect for and preservation of prenatal life at all stages of development … ; the protection of maternal health and safety; the elimination of particularly gruesome or barbaric medical procedures; the preservation of the integrity of the medical profession; the mitigation of fetal pain; and the prevention of discrimination on the basis of race, sex, or disability.”

Read the entire Supreme Court opinion below:

