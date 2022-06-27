Advertisement

AG Lynn Fitch certifies ‘trigger law’; Mississippi abortions to be illegal in 10 days

(Paul Beaty | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff and C.J. LeMaster
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced Monday morning that following Friday’s landmark ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, she has officially certified Mississippi’s trigger law.

This will make abortions in Mississippi illegal in ten days. Mississippi is one of 13 states with a trigger law in place.

There are two exceptions in the law: protection of the life of the mother, and rape when there’s a formal charge.

[READ MORE: Here’s how Mississippi’s trigger law works now that SCOTUS has overturned Roe v. Wade]

“The law in Mississippi says we have ten days to remain in business from the moment the Attorney General signs the certification,” explained Diane Derzis, owner of Jackson Women’s Health. “[...] So that means that we will be open for the next 10 days, and we will be seeing patients for the next 10 days.”

“Mississippi’s laws to promote life are solid and thanks to the Court’s clear and strong opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, they can now go into effect,” Fitch wrote in a statement.

