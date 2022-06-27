Advertisement

Below Average High Temperatures This Week

Plan for a rainy day
Plan for a rainy day(wtok)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

 Today we welcome back the rain and 90-degree high temperatures. Grab onto that umbrella as you head out the door, rain will be in the area as early as 12PM lasting until 7PM as showers linger out the area. A chance of a stray shower is possible overnight into Tuesday morning with plenty of moisture in the air.

We are looking at the possibility for and isolated thunderstorms every day this week. The much-needed rain will cool high temperatures down into the lower 90s.Overnight lows will be in the lower 70s.

