Crimenet 06_27_22

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Newton County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate David Eugene Pruett.

Pruett is a 37-year-old White male who stands approximately 6′ in height, weighing 170 pounds.

He is wanted on a warrant by the Newton County Sheriff’s Department where he has been charged with the crime of automobile burglary.

If you know where Pruett can be found, call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

