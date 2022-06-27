Election day reminders for Tuesday’s runoffs

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi voters will decide three Republican runoffs Tuesday. Eligible voters in Congressional Districts 2, 3, and 4 will cast a ballot for the candidate they wish to see advance to the Nov. 8 General Election.

Click here to view a sample ballot. U.S. Rep. Michael Guest is opposed by former Navy pilot Michael Cassidy in the 3rd District, which encompasses east Mississippi and parts of central Mississippi. In the 4th District, U.S. Rep. Steven Palazzo faces Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell. Ronald Eller and Brian Flowers are in a runoff in the 2nd District to decide the GOP nominee to face Democrat U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson.

Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson emphasized crossover voting is not allowed, meaning a person who voted in one political party’s primary cannot legally vote in a different political party’s primary runoff. However, voters who did not cast a ballot in the first primary are still eligible to vote in Tuesday’s runoff elections.

Republican Primary Runoff Election Day Reminders • Mail-In Absentee Voting Deadline: All Primary and General Election mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by June 28th and received by County Circuit Clerk Offices within five business days of June 28th in order to count.

• Polling Place Hours: Polling places open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. However, any voter in line at 7 p.m. is still legally entitled to cast a ballot.

• Polling Place Location: Contact your County Circuit Clerk’s Office or local Election Commissioners to verify your polling place.

• Click here to view a list of acceptable photo IDs.• Campaigning: It is unlawful to campaign for any candidate within 150 feet of any entrance to a polling place, unless on private property.

• Loitering: The polling places should be clear for 30 feet from every entrance of all people except elections officials, voters waiting to vote, or authorized poll watchers.

• Camera Phones: Voters are prohibited from taking pictures of their marked ballot.



Voters are required to show photo identification at the polls. A voter without an acceptable form of photo identification is entitled to cast an affidavit ballot. Click here to view a list of acceptable photo IDs.

Primary runoff elections are conducted by political parties. However, the secretary of state will have observers in precincts across the state. Problems at the polls witnessed by state observers or otherwise reported to the Elections Division will be referred to the authorities, including the Attorney General’s Office or the appropriate District Attorney’s Office.

