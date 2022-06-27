F-4 Phantom fully mounted Monday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An F-4 Phantom aircraft brought back to Meridian through the efforts of the East Mississippi Veterans Foundation was fully mounted Monday, after returning ‘home’ and being rebuilt after decades in Arizona. It’s the centerpiece of a new Veterans Memorial Park at the G.V. Sonny Montgomery National Guard Complex.

A crowd of people watched as the aircraft was placed at its new home. Veterans who flew this aircraft back in the late 1970s gathered to reminisce and share their memories.

The phantom jet will be surrounded by other memorials to honor the people who have fought for this country. The mount was built and donated by Slay Steel.

