Gas prices down for 2nd straight week
(WTOK) - The average price of gasoline in Mississippi is down 7.5 cents per gallon in the last week. The average is $4.39 a gallon, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,014 stations in Mississippi. Prices in Mississippi are 23.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.67/g higher than a year ago. The price of diesel has risen 2.6 cents nationally in the past week and is $5.80 per gallon.
The national average has fallen 8.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.88/g Monday. The national average is up 28.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and is $1.79/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
The average price of gas in Alabama Monday was $4.47 a gallon. Check out averages around the country here.
