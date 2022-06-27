Advertisement

Gas prices down for 2nd straight week

The average price of gasoline in Mississippi is down 7.5 cents per gallon in the last week.
The average price of gasoline in Mississippi is down 7.5 cents per gallon in the last week.(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WTOK) - The average price of gasoline in Mississippi is down 7.5 cents per gallon in the last week. The average is $4.39 a gallon, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,014 stations in Mississippi. Prices in Mississippi are 23.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.67/g higher than a year ago. The price of diesel has risen 2.6 cents nationally in the past week and is $5.80 per gallon.

The national average has fallen 8.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.88/g Monday. The national average is up 28.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and is $1.79/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

The average price of gas in Alabama Monday was $4.47 a gallon. Check out averages around the country here.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayonnaise, store owner says
Veteran Mississippi lawmaker tries to survive runoff election
Veteran Mississippi congressman in runoff election fight to hold seat
Pastor Cora Lee Cole in front of congregation
History being made at Little Hope Missionary Baptist Church
Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch Monday published the required certification to...
AG Fitch certifies Mississippi ‘trigger law’
2022 Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins
Miss Mississippi State wins the crown

Latest News

Ole Miss will celebrate the 2022 NCAA Baseball National Championship on Wednesday, June 29,...
HAPPENING WEDNESDAY: Ole Miss holds National Championship parade and celebration in Oxford
Lauryl Joyner from Clarkdale High School will be competing in Little Rock, Ark., for the Miss...
Miss Mississippi High School America heads to Arkansas
Mississippi voters will decide three Republican runoffs Tuesday.
Election day reminders for Tuesday’s runoffs
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building is shown, May 4, 2022 in Washington.
Supreme Court sides with coach who sought to pray after game