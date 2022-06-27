Gas prices down for 2nd straight week

(WTOK) - The average price of gasoline in Mississippi is down 7.5 cents per gallon in the last week. The average is $4.39 a gallon, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,014 stations in Mississippi. Prices in Mississippi are 23.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.67/g higher than a year ago. The price of diesel has risen 2.6 cents nationally in the past week and is $5.80 per gallon.

The national average has fallen 8.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.88/g Monday. The national average is up 28.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and is $1.79/g higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

“With Independence Day a week away, gas prices have continued to fall for the second straight week as the price of oil has faltered, ushering in the drop we’re seeing. The good news is we could also see a third straight week of decline. While prices will be at their highest July 4th level ever, they’ll have fallen close to 20 cents since our peak in early June. Motorists should be wary that while the decline could continue for the week ahead, any sudden jolts to supply could quickly cause a turnaround, and risk remains that when the peak of hurricane season arrives, we could see a super spike at the pump.”

The average price of gas in Alabama Monday was $4.47 a gallon. Check out averages around the country here.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.