Helping Hands Ministries

The Helping Hands Church is on a mission here in Meridian. The church is looking to promote father figures for the youth here in Meridian in hopes of bringing down the crime rates in the community. The church plans on meeting once a month as they want to bring the brotherhood back together as the more men in the church the more young men will benefit.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Updated: 23 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The Helping Hands Church is on a mission here in Meridian. The church is looking to promote father figures for the youth here in Meridian in hopes of bringing down the crime rates in the community. The church plans on meeting once a month as they want to bring the brotherhood back together as the more men in the church the more young men will benefit.

We talked with head pastor John Straight about what he hopes to accomplish for the city of Meridian.

“We like to see people protected and feel safe in our city, and we want to promote tourism in our city as well. We want people to come in and enjoy our city and enjoy our churches as well, but a lot of people don’t come to church anymore because they fear the violence.” The church hopes to be more involved in the city as pastor John Straight says it takes men to help raise all the young men that are a part of our community.

