History being made at Little Hope Missionary Baptist Church

Pastor Cora Cole becomes first woman to become pastor
Pastor Cora Lee Cole in front of congregation
Pastor Cora Lee Cole in front of congregation(WTOK)
By Elizabeth Jackson
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOOMSUBA, Miss. (WTOK) -History is continuing to be made at Little Hope Missionary Baptist Church.

Reverand Cora Lee Cole is now the pastor of the church. Pastor Cole is now the first woman to lead the congregation. The church has been serving the community for more than 100 years. Many people came from across the state and country to speak about Pastor Cole and what she’s already doing for the community. Cole has been a longtime member of the church and felt overjoyed to take on her new role.

Pastor Cole also said determination and the help of others in the church helped her get to this stage in her life.

