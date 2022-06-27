Hosemann appoints study group on women, children and families

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann Monday named a 9-member Senate Study Group on Women, Children and Families, to be chaired by Sen. Nicole Boyd. It’s tasked with making legislative recommendations related to families and young children (birth to 3 years old). Hosemann said these may include easing adoption and foster care, supporting children who are under the care of the state, maximizing child support, growing the childcare workforce, increasing the availability of affordable childcare and early intervention.

Boyd was elected in 2019 and previously served as a special assistant attorney general, prosecuting and advocating for children and family issues. She is the vice-chair of the Senate Universities and Colleges Committee and is currently serving as Gov. Reeves’ representative from the Senate on the Early Childhood Interagency Coordinating Council.

Other members of the new study group include Senators Kevin Blackwell, Hob Bryan, Dean Kirby, Rod Hickman, Angela Hill, Chad McMahan, Angela Turner-Ford and Brice Wiggins.

“From increasing opportunities for early education to addressing healthcare availability, the Senate has approved common sense legislation which supports our mothers and babies. I look forward to reviewing the recommendations from this diverse group of lawmakers on these critical issues.”

The group will hold public hearings in late summer or early fall and hear testimony from state agencies, experts, and others.

