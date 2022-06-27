Skip to content
News
Hurricane
Submit Photos and Videos
Weather
Sports
Community Calendar
Live Newscasts
News
Crime
Education
Health
International
Local
Military Matters
National
News Videos
Regional
State
Black History Month Special Report
Live Newscasts
Weather
Hurricane
East Mississippi Electric Power Radar
Closings & Delays
Wednesday Weather Whys
Weather Links
Weather Videos
Sports
All Scholastic Team
National
Team Of The Week
Scoreboard
Football Friday
Coaches Corner
Trainer's Table
Sports Videos
Camera Network
Great Health Divide
Salute to Excellence
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Contests
Careers
GrayTV Careers
Advertise with Us
Submit a Story
How to Buy a Copy of a Story
Politics
WTOK E-News
Community
Hometown Hero
Frontline Responders
County Road 11
Community Calendar
Marriage And Divorce
Obits
PSA Request Form
CrimeNet
Arrests
COVID-19 Map
Programming Schedule
Submit Photos and Videos
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
Advertisement
Kemper County Arrest Report June 27, 2022
Daily Docket
(wtok)
By
WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT
|
Updated: 5 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
06-26-2022 Domestic Violence-Simple Assault.jpg
Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.
06-23-2022 Domestic Violence-Simple Assault.jpg
Clarence Conner 06-23-2022 Domestic Violence-Simple Assault.jpg
06-23-2022 Domestic Violence-Simple Assault.jpg
James Whitener 06-23-2022 Domestic Violence-Simple Assault.jpg
Santoine Burton 06-24-2022 Window Tint; Seatbelt Violation; No Insurance; DUI 1st.jpg
Most Read
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
AG Fitch certifies Mississippi ‘trigger law’
TikTok star in Alabama grieving after son killed night before his birthday
History being made at Little Hope Missionary Baptist Church
Miss Mississippi High School America heads to Arkansas
Latest News
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 27, 2022
City of Meridian Arrest Report June 24, 2022
Lauderdale County Arrest Report June 24, 2022
One person arrested after Philadelphia shooting