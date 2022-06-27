Miss Mississippi High School America heads to Arkansas

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local high school senior is heading to the Natural State to compete in the Miss High School America Pageant.

Lauryl Joyner from Clarkdale High School will be competing in Little Rock, Ark., for the title. Joyner won the Miss Mississippi High School America title last August.

Joyner explained how important volunteering is to her and the Miss High School America organization.

“I’ve been able to volunteer for over two hundred different organizations and events. I think it is important to set the foundation of volunteerism in young teens because it’s important to know that you can serve others and it can pour into you, just as much as it can pour into others,” said Joyner.

Joyner will be competing in preliminaries June 29th and finals will June 30th.

