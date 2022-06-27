Advertisement

In speech, P. Diddy pledges $1 million each to Jackson State, Howard University

(WLBT)
By Josh Carter
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - P. Diddy has pledged to donate $1 million to both Howard University and Jackson State University.

The announcement came Sunday night at the BET Awards as Sean “Diddy” Combs accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Before leaving the stage, Combs stated his intention to donate one million dollars to Howard University, before adding, “also I’m gonna drop another million dollars on Deion Sanders and Jackson State because we should play for us.”

Combs received an honorary doctorate from Howard University in 2014.

The news comes just weeks after Coach Prime appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated, along with his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, and five-star cornerback Travis Hunter.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Veteran Mississippi lawmaker tries to survive runoff election
Veteran Mississippi congressman in runoff election fight to hold seat
NCAA Men's College World Series logo
Ole Miss wins game 1 in convincing fashion
MS Songwriter of the Year Competition
Mississippi Songwriter of the Year Competition wraps up at The MAX
A local mom and TikTok influencer -- is pleading for answers after he son was shot and killed...
TikTok star in Alabama grieving after son killed night before his birthday
2022 Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins
Miss Mississippi State wins the crown

Latest News

Mississippi's Jack Washburn, right, leaps on top of the team pile in celebration of their 4-2...
Mississippi wins first CWS title by sweeping Oklahoma
Bray Hubbard roams the sidelines during Ocean Springs' win over Gulfport
Ocean Springs QB Brayson Hubbard commits to Alabama
The cornhole competition returned to the State Games of Mississippi on Saturday.
State Games hosts Cornhole competition
The State Games of Mississippi held the 22 caliber Rifle competition on Saturday.
State Games hosts 22 Rifle competition
NCAA Men's College World Series logo
Ole Miss wins game 1 in convincing fashion