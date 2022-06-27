Advertisement

Tracking the Tropics: Potential Tropical Cyclone #2

The next name up is Bonnie
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories for what’s being called Potential Tropical Cyclone #2. It’s not a tropical cyclone yet, but it’s expected to bring tropical storm conditions to parts of the S. Windward Islands within 48 hours. Hence, they’re under T.S. Warnings.

It’s too early to say if it’ll enter the Gulf, but many of the reliable forecast models do keep it south of the Gulf...with a movement towards Mexico. Stay tuned for updates. The next name up is Bonnie.

