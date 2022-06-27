WATCH: Ole Miss returns home as National Champions
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - The Ole Miss Rebels are back in Oxford after winning the 2022 Men’s College World Series.
The team was greeted by a wall of fans at the Walk of Champions on campus Monday afternoon.
It’s the first National Championship in program history after the Rebs defeated Oklahoma in consecutive games, a historic run for a team that was one of the last to make the postseason tournament.
