Americans For Prosperity lower gas prices for the day in Forest, Mississippi

Are words many people were saying as they were filling up their gas tanks for only two dollars and 38 cents a gallon Tuesday morning. The Americans for prosperity organization wanted to come and help out the community by selling people gas at the average gas price from two years ago.

“We are rolling back prices at the pump here in the community giving everybody a little break today to 2.38 a gallon which was the national average back in January of 2021, and so we are giving that break in the community, but we are also talking to people about what’s causing inflation,” said State Director for AFP, Starla Brown.

AFP wants people to know that something can be done about the rising inflation prices and gas prices. They believe that there are even policies that can go into action that can bring down inflation because it is hurting everyone.

“Want real people to really see the difference how great it was just two years ago and how good gas prices were, not only gas prices but everything else I got notices today that my candy bars Hershey and mars both went up. They went up 15 percent across the board on their candy bars, so the cost of inflation is really hurting everybody no matter what you do,” said Cox Chevron owner, Vance Cox.

AFP is not only planning on helping people here in Mississippi, but they are making as many stops as they can around the country.

“We are doing it across the nation, we’ve been in Pennsylvania, we’ve done one in Georgia, we’ll be in Colorado next month, they’ve done one in Kansas everywhere across the nation anywhere we can co we’re gonna be there,” said Grassroots Trainer and Curriculum Specialist for AFP, Elizabeth Chatham

For more information on AFP and its mission you can visit their website at truecostofwashington.com.

