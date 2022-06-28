Advertisement

Americans For Prosperity lower gas prices for the day in Forest, Mississippi

By Ross McLeod
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - “Whoop whoop hooray.”

Are words many people were saying as they were filling up their gas tanks for only two dollars and 38 cents a gallon Tuesday morning. The Americans for prosperity organization wanted to come and help out the community by selling people gas at the average gas price from two years ago.

“We are rolling back prices at the pump here in the community giving everybody a little break today to 2.38 a gallon which was the national average back in January of 2021, and so we are giving that break in the community, but we are also talking to people about what’s causing inflation,” said State Director for AFP, Starla Brown.

AFP wants people to know that something can be done about the rising inflation prices and gas prices. They believe that there are even policies that can go into action that can bring down inflation because it is hurting everyone.

“Want real people to really see the difference how great it was just two years ago and how good gas prices were, not only gas prices but everything else I got notices today that my candy bars Hershey and mars both went up. They went up 15 percent across the board on their candy bars, so the cost of inflation is really hurting everybody no matter what you do,” said Cox Chevron owner, Vance Cox.

AFP is not only planning on helping people here in Mississippi, but they are making as many stops as they can around the country.

“We are doing it across the nation, we’ve been in Pennsylvania, we’ve done one in Georgia, we’ll be in Colorado next month, they’ve done one in Kansas everywhere across the nation anywhere we can co we’re gonna be there,” said Grassroots Trainer and Curriculum Specialist for AFP, Elizabeth Chatham

For more information on AFP and its mission you can visit their website at truecostofwashington.com.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
The Meridian City Council recently discussed concerns in the Meridian Police Department.
Mayor Smith concerned about MPD staffing
Lauryl Joyner from Clarkdale High School will be competing in Little Rock, Ark., for the Miss...
Miss Mississippi High School America heads to Arkansas
The Meridian Police Department Tuesday said it has an active warrant for murder on C. J....
MPD issues warrant for murder suspect
Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch Monday published the required certification to...
AG Fitch certifies Mississippi ‘trigger law’

Latest News

A rainier pattern dominates this week
Cooler with daily rain chances this week
Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk Donna Jill Johnson said Tuesday that a familiar jury duty scam...
‘Jury duty scam’ pops back up in Lauderdale County
The 15th Annual Reconciliation Week Celebration, remembering the victims of the Lockheed...
Schedule announced for Reconciliation Week Celebration 2022
Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation
Saving strategies change as inflation continues climb