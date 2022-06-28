Advertisement

City of Meridian Arrest Report June 28, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
THOMMY L WILEY19945224 VALLY ST MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
WELTON E BURTON II1978931 FRANK MCDANIEL RD DEKALB, MSPUBLIC DRUNK
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
CHASE A SCARBROUGH19984411 PAULDING ST MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
KYLE J SCARBROUGH20014421 21ST ST MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
RYAN K WIDEMAN1982HOMELESSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
CEDRICK R BONNER19733228 B 11TH PL MERIDIAN, MSFIGHTING IN PUBLIC
CARLOS D WALKER19791519 17TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSFIGHTING IN PUBLIC
MICHAEL J CHISM19801712 5TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
JIMMY L RAMSEY19977439 HWY 493 MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
TIMOTHY D DAVIS1992HOMELESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
TYLER A THOMPSON19931005 STAINBACK AVE NASHVILLE, TNPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
TRACY DAVIS1977HOMELESSSHOPLIFTING - WALMART
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
GRAYLIN L BROWN19574509 PAULDING ST MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
JAQUARIAN M TOOLE1991200 23RD ST APT B184 MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
CARRYING A CONCEALED WEAPON

Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 24, 2022 at 6:00 AM to June 28, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
At 5:25 PM on June 26, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a church burglary in the 6100 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a wall.
Stolen Vehicles
At 5:35 PM on June 24, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4800 block of King Road. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 8:20 AM on June 22, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 700 block of 24th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 24 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

