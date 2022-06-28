City of Meridian Arrest Report June 28, 2022
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|THOMMY L WILEY
|1994
|5224 VALLY ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|WELTON E BURTON II
|1978
|931 FRANK MCDANIEL RD DEKALB, MS
|PUBLIC DRUNK
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
|CHASE A SCARBROUGH
|1998
|4411 PAULDING ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|KYLE J SCARBROUGH
|2001
|4421 21ST ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|RYAN K WIDEMAN
|1982
|HOMELESS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|CEDRICK R BONNER
|1973
|3228 B 11TH PL MERIDIAN, MS
|FIGHTING IN PUBLIC
|CARLOS D WALKER
|1979
|1519 17TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|FIGHTING IN PUBLIC
|MICHAEL J CHISM
|1980
|1712 5TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|JIMMY L RAMSEY
|1997
|7439 HWY 493 MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|TIMOTHY D DAVIS
|1992
|HOMELESS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|TYLER A THOMPSON
|1993
|1005 STAINBACK AVE NASHVILLE, TN
|POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA IN A MOTOR VEHICLE
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|TRACY DAVIS
|1977
|HOMELESS
|SHOPLIFTING - WALMART
WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|GRAYLIN L BROWN
|1957
|4509 PAULDING ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|JAQUARIAN M TOOLE
|1991
|200 23RD ST APT B184 MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
CARRYING A CONCEALED WEAPON
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from June 24, 2022 at 6:00 AM to June 28, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
At 5:25 PM on June 26, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a church burglary in the 6100 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a wall.
Stolen Vehicles
At 5:35 PM on June 24, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4800 block of King Road. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 8:20 AM on June 22, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 700 block of 24th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 24 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.