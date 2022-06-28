City of Meridian Arrest Report June 28, 2022

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

There were no commercial burglaries reported.

Church Burglary

At 5:25 PM on June 26, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a church burglary in the 6100 block of Highway 39 North. Entry was gained through a wall.

Stolen Vehicles

At 5:35 PM on June 24, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4800 block of King Road. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 8:20 AM on June 22, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 700 block of 24th Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 24 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 1 showed any evidence found to support the calls.