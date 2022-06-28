Cooler with daily rain chances this week

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Last week was extremely hot, and rain was very hit and miss. This week, it’ll be completely different with daily rain chances and highs at or BELOW the average. Today was the first day that we’ve had upper 80s for highs since June 10th. More upper 80s and low 90s can be expected through the weekend. Typically, our highs should be in the low 90s.

Each day, rainfall estimates may range from .10″ - .25″ (locally more), and we may have accumulated nearly an inch to 1.5″ by Sunday. This rain is MUCH needed considering our ground is dealing with abnormally dry conditions based on the latest Drough Monitor. Considering the heat wave we had last week, I don’t think most will complain about a rainier / cooler pattern.

As for the 4th of July , it looks like the chance for scattered PM showers will continue. Highs will hover near 90 degrees.

Tracking the Tropics:

There is an area of low pressure in the western Gulf of Mexico that has a moderate chance for development before it moves inland across SE Texas by Thursday. It’s no threat to our area, but it’s expected to bring flooding rains to parts of the SE Texas Coast... up to 6″ in some areas.

Potential Tropical Cyclone #2 will bring tropical storm conditions to parts of the Southern Windward Island in the short term. However, as it moves in the Caribbean, it should become fully tropical over the next day or so, then it’ll track west across the southern Caribbean towards Mexico. It doesn’t look like it’ll enter the Gulf of Mexico.

