Funeral services for Ellis Clyde Winters, 86, of Pennington will be held Sunday, June 26, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. at the Chapel of Bumpers Funeral Home in Butler with Rev. Lyle Meadors and Rev. Frank Gibson officiating. Burial will follow in the Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Mr. Clyde passed away Friday, June 24, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born April 22, 1936, in Florence, Alabama to Clarence and Bonnie Winters.

Survivors include his wife, Catherine Winters; children, Rebecca Morris (David); and Derriel Winters; step children, Wayne Winsett (Jana), Tammy Chalifoux (Thomas); and Donald Winsett (Denah); a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren; and a special fur-baby, his dog, Skitter.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Bonnie Winters; stepson, Eddie Winsett; 3 brothers; and 2 sisters.

Pallbearers: Charles James, Randy Williams, Terry Buchanan, W.T. Clark, Doug Ship, and Roy Washington.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Choctaw Animal Shelter at 2848 Scott Mountain Road, Butler, Alabama 36904 or C/O Lisa Walters, 8557 County Rd. 9, Lisman, Alabama 36912. Paypal is Lisawwalters@yahoo.com. Cash App is $AllDogRescue.

