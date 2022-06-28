Advertisement

Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Horn Lake teen and baby

MBI has issued an endangered/missing child alert for Angela and Kyron Kirk.
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered/missing child alert for 17-year-old Angela Gail Kirk and two-day-old Kyron Legend Kirk, both of Horn Lake.

Kirk is described as a white female, 5′5″ tall, weighing 115 pounds, with brown eyes and brown and green hair.

She was last seen wearing a pink, sleeveless shirt and green and black pajama pants.

Kyron Kirk is described as a white male, last seen wearing a blue baby cap, white onesie with multi-colored stars and white socks.

The two were last seen on June 27, in the 1500 block of Goodman Road in Horn Lake.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Horn Lake Police Department at (662) 393-6174.

