The heat streak FINALLY comes to an end

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Today (Monday) is the first day highs didn’t reach or get above 95 degrees since June 11th. The heat dome that planted itself over our region was one that led to a series of records...including the All-Time Highest June temp in Meridian being tied on June 24th, 2022...reaching 104 degrees.

Thankfully, this week brings a pattern that’s more typical for this time of year. Each day, expect seasonable highs near 90 degrees with daily scattered showers/storms. Unfortunately, it will remain muggy with dew points near or above 70 degrees. This will still make each afternoon feel a bit hotter, but it’ll be a far cry from heat indices over 105 degrees.

Tracking the Tropics:

A disturbance in the Atlantic has a likely chance to develop into a tropical cyclone. The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on it because tropical cyclone conditions are expected across the southern Windward Islands by midweek. Many of the forecast models are agreeing on it moving mainly westward across the southern Caribbean sea as High pressure blocks it from turning north. If there are changes to this, Storm Team 11 will keep you posted. However, for now, it doesn’t look like this system will make it into the Gulf. The next name up is Bonnie.

