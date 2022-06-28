Advertisement

Henson Turner

Henson Turner
By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Funeral services for Henson Turner, 64, of the Pleasant Hill Community will be Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at 3:00 P.M. at the Chapel of Bumpers Funeral Home with Rev. Christopher Giles officiating. Burial will follow in the Red Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be at Bumpers Funeral Home, Monday, June 27, 2022, from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and Tuesday one hour prior to the service.

Henson was born June 23, 1958, in Butler, Alabama, and passed away on June 23, 2022, at his home. He loved his family and enjoyed the outdoors.

Survivors include his children, Chad Turner (Cassandra); Bobby Turner; and James Dean Turner; grandchildren, Terry Turner, Terilyn Turner, Catherine Turner, Bobby Turner, Jr., and Olivia Turner; and special friend, Jeannie Tate.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Terri Turner; parents, Oliver Turner, Jr. and Katie Turner; siblings, Ruby Wilson, Judy McInnis, and Katie Bozeman Turner.

Pallbearers: Jacob Roberts, Josh Roberts, Matthew Hearn, Caleb Dearmon, Daniel Dearmon, Jeremy Logan, Tim Turner, and Jamie Turner. Honorary Pallbearers: Buddy Pruitt, Larry Mazingo, Kenneth Green, and Chris Turner.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler

Most Read

Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
The Meridian City Council recently discussed concerns in the Meridian Police Department.
Mayor Smith concerned about MPD staffing
Lauryl Joyner from Clarkdale High School will be competing in Little Rock, Ark., for the Miss...
Miss Mississippi High School America heads to Arkansas
The Meridian Police Department Tuesday said it has an active warrant for murder on C. J....
MPD issues warrant for murder suspect
Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch Monday published the required certification to...
AG Fitch certifies Mississippi ‘trigger law’

Latest News

Mrs. Sue Mosley
Ms. Cynthia Marie Jones
Ellis Clyde Winters
Mr. Tommy Boyd