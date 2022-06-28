Funeral services for Henson Turner, 64, of the Pleasant Hill Community will be Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at 3:00 P.M. at the Chapel of Bumpers Funeral Home with Rev. Christopher Giles officiating. Burial will follow in the Red Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be at Bumpers Funeral Home, Monday, June 27, 2022, from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and Tuesday one hour prior to the service.

Henson was born June 23, 1958, in Butler, Alabama, and passed away on June 23, 2022, at his home. He loved his family and enjoyed the outdoors.

Survivors include his children, Chad Turner (Cassandra); Bobby Turner; and James Dean Turner; grandchildren, Terry Turner, Terilyn Turner, Catherine Turner, Bobby Turner, Jr., and Olivia Turner; and special friend, Jeannie Tate.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Terri Turner; parents, Oliver Turner, Jr. and Katie Turner; siblings, Ruby Wilson, Judy McInnis, and Katie Bozeman Turner.

Pallbearers: Jacob Roberts, Josh Roberts, Matthew Hearn, Caleb Dearmon, Daniel Dearmon, Jeremy Logan, Tim Turner, and Jamie Turner. Honorary Pallbearers: Buddy Pruitt, Larry Mazingo, Kenneth Green, and Chris Turner.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler