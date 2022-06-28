A Celebration of Life Service for James Alan Bell, 83, of Lavaca, Alabama, will be held Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 11:00 am from the First Baptist Church, Butler with Pastor Jason Moye officiating. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service.

Mr. Bell passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, June 26, 2022.

He was born on May 17,1939, in Toxey, Alabama, and moved to Gatlinburg at six weeks old. When his dad enlisted to serve in World War II, his mother and sisters moved to be with family in Oaktuppa, Alabama. He attended first grade at Toxey Elementary School. After the war, his family moved back to Gatlinburg. After graduating from Gatlinburg High School, Alan graduated from Clemson College with a B.S. in Engineering and was a member of ROTC. He was also a member of the Clemson Tigers football team. In 1970, he graduated from Massey Law College in Atlanta, Georgia with a J.D. degree. For many years, he was in the textile industry and later moved to Panama City Beach, Florida, where he was in real estate development. He moved to Butler in 2003 and again invested in real estate development.

In 1960, he enlisted as a Lieutenant in the Army Reserve and was stationed at Fort Lee, Virginia. He was an airborne ranger during 3 tours of Vietnam and served during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He worked in Special warfare with the job of training Navy Seals.

He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Butler and served as Sunday School teacher and Deacon. He was a member of the Town of Butler Utilities Board. His hobbies include reading, watching college football, traveling, and cultivating blueberry bushes.

Survivors include his wife of 18 years, Debra Watters Bell of Lavaca, Alabama; daughter, Duval Bell Steele of Mobile, AL; son, James Andrew Bell (Bobbi) of Madison, AL; son, Jerald Alan Bell (Wendy) of Billings, MT; stepson, K. Darryl Jackson, Jr. (Suzanne) of Butler; stepson, Eric W. Jackson (Michelle) of Butler; grandchildren, Douglas James “DJ” Borries; Rosanna Bell (Cory Brady); Megan Brittany Bell, Jase Andrew Bell; Morgan Tiffany Bell; step grandchildren, K. Darryl “Jay” Jackson, III; Madelyn Louise Jackson; John Watters Jackson; Payton Elizabeth Jackson; great grandchildren, Greyson Douglas Borries; Kaysie Rae Borries; Holly Luna Brady.

He was preceded in death by his parents James Alford Bell and Emily Boney Bell; sisters Roberta Bell Ogle; Faith Bell Birznicks and stepdaughter Virginia Elizabeth Jackson.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Homestead Hospice, Shanese, and Lashaun for their compassionate love and care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church of Butler, PO Box 300, Butler, Alabama 36904.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.