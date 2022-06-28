Advertisement

‘Jury duty scam’ pops back up in Lauderdale County

By WTOK Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk Donna Jill Johnson said Tuesday that a familiar jury duty scam has again surfaced locally.

Her office received calls from people who were contacted by someone claiming to be a law enforcement officer and demanding money for not showing up for jury duty.

Johnson stresses that law enforcement NEVER calls and demands money from people who did not show up for jury duty.

These types of scams happen all around the nation and sometimes the scammers use the names of real police officers or deputies, especially those who may be well-known locally, to seem legitimate and scare people. You should hang up on these scammers and NEVER pay them money.

People who are called for jury duty are notified by mail. And you can always check with the circuit clerk in your county if you have any question about whether or not you have been called to jury duty.

