Advertisement

Kemper County High School FBLA is headed to Chicago for its national conference

By Ross McLeod
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Six students from Kemper County High School are making their way to the Windy City Tuesday morning as they gather and compete against other students at the national Future Business Leaders of America conference.

The Future Business Leaders of America is hosting its national conference in Chicago this week. Over 14,000 students will be making their way to compete against their fellow peers in several different competitions. Kemper County High School is sending several students, for the first time, to test their skills.

“I am competing in computer operating systems, it’s an open event, so I do have the chance to compete with the best in the nation, so for that, I have prepared. I’ve been studying Quizlet, I have already took a computer science class here, so I’ve pretty much got that down pat,” said Mississippi FBLA President, Mary Arrington.

These students have been working for several months in and outside the classroom to prepare for the challenges ahead. Jake Bohannon, the student advisor, has been there every step of the way, making sure that the students are ready for what is ahead of them.

“We had competition boot camps as well as competed at the regional level, the state level, and now have the opportunity to compete at the national level, and we also did a lot of fundraisers for this event,” said FBLA adviser, Jake Bohannon

There will be experts in each category to give their advice for the students to learn and grow. Students get to pick their category and competition based on what they see themselves doing as a future career.

“I’m looking forward to learning even more stuff, even if it is like taking the test or picking up from other people. I’m willing to learn about my category in event planning,” said FBLA student, Tyamber Steele.

The competitions range from computer sciences to retail management.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says
Lauryl Joyner from Clarkdale High School will be competing in Little Rock, Ark., for the Miss...
Miss Mississippi High School America heads to Arkansas
Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch Monday published the required certification to...
AG Fitch certifies Mississippi ‘trigger law’
A local mom and TikTok influencer -- is pleading for answers after he son was shot and killed...
TikTok star in Alabama grieving after son killed night before his birthday
Pastor Cora Lee Cole in front of congregation
History being made at Little Hope Missionary Baptist Church

Latest News

Veterans who flew this aircraft back in the late 1970s gathered to reminisce and share their...
F-4 Phantom fully mounted Monday
The Meridian City Council recently discussed concerns in the Meridian Police Department.
Mayor concerned about police department staffing
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court building is shown, May 4, 2022 in Washington.
Supreme Court sides with coach who sought to pray after game
The next name up is Bonnie
Tracking the Tropics: Potential Tropical Cyclone #2